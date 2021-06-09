 
Bollywood
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt note for deceased Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is remembering her late costar Sushant Singh Rajput as their film Raabta completes four years.

In an Instagram post, the Luka Chuppi star penned a heartfelt note for the deceased Bollywood star and said that she didn’t know back then that the film would end up being their last one together.

"Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When only the bodies connect, they wither and die. When the souls connect, they remain connected for eternity)... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do... My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..” she wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes clip with the song Darasal playing in the background.

"Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta,” she added.

