 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Kanye West seems to be moving on pretty quickly from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with none other than Irina Shayk.

The duo sparked romance rumours when they were pictured together during a countryside vacation to France.

According to an E! News source, the rapper and model were “incredibly happy” in each others’ company.

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness told the outlet. 

"They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

Meanwhile a source told TMZ that they are "100 percent romantically together".

This is the first woman the Yeezy designer has been seen with since his split from Kim after six years of marriage. 

