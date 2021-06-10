Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion: Jennifer Garner 'approves' their new journey

Jennifer Garner is happy with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion, according to reports.



The '13 Going On 30' actress is reportedly said to be approving of her ex-husband rekindling his romance with the 'Hustlers' star.

"JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval," a source told Us Weekly.

"JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Citing a source, the media outlet also reported: "They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love."



Garner was married to Affleck for 13 years. The exes first got together in 2004 and tied the knot after a two-month engagement in June 2005. Their divorce was made official in 2018.

On the other hand, Lopez began dating the actor in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film 'Gigli', and got engaged. However, in 2004 they called off their engagement and split, but remained friends.

Jennifer lopez is planning a move to Los Angeles for a fresh start with Ben Affleck, according to new reports.