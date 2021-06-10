 
Irina Shayk totally 'smitten' by Kanye West as romance intensifies, says source

Irina Shayk and Kanye West cannot help gush over each other ever since their romantic getaway in France. 

According to an insider, the supermodel 'is totally' smitten by the US rapper after he started pursuing her a few weeks ago. 

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste. 

"He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France," the insider added. 

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source revealed of the Russian supermodel. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

Meanwhile, a second source confirmed to the outlet that Kanye and Shayk met "a while back" when they crossed paths in the fashion industry.

The insider went on to reveal that Kim does not have a problem with Kanye moving on after their divorce. 

"Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," said the source.

