 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Salma Hayek gets candid about women being ‘expected not to age’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Salma Hayek revealed that she has felt the pressure of being a specific size even as she grew older

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has opened up about her struggle with body image and weight loss.

During an interview with InStyle magazine, the Eternals actor, 54, revealed that she has felt the pressure of being a specific size even as she grew older.

"As you get older, you're expected not to age," said Hayek.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she said.

Hayek further said that she knows that regardless of "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous."

"I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation," she shared with the outlet.

"It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations,” she added.

The actor further said that she has been regularly meditating since her 30s.

“It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan threaten BBC with legal action over 'false claims' about daughter

Prince Harry, Meghan threaten BBC with legal action over 'false claims' about daughter
Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’
Meghan, Harry's kids to inherit 'Prince' and 'Princess' titles when Charles takes throne

Meghan, Harry's kids to inherit 'Prince' and 'Princess' titles when Charles takes throne

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year
Kanye West, Irina Shayk secretly dating for months since Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West, Irina Shayk secretly dating for months since Kim Kardashian split
Singer R. Kelly tells judge he fired two defense lawyers as trial looms

Singer R. Kelly tells judge he fired two defense lawyers as trial looms
Queen will take ‘a moment of reflection’ to remember Prince Philip on his birthday

Queen will take ‘a moment of reflection’ to remember Prince Philip on his birthday
Alizeh Shah feels proud to be compared with BTS' Jungkook, hits back at trolls in Billie Eilish's style

Alizeh Shah feels proud to be compared with BTS' Jungkook, hits back at trolls in Billie Eilish's style
Squash queen Nicol David ´thrilled´ life story to be biopic

Squash queen Nicol David ´thrilled´ life story to be biopic
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion: Jennifer Garner 'approves' their new journey

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion: Jennifer Garner 'approves' their new journey
Gwen Stefani debuts a fierce new hairstyle

Gwen Stefani debuts a fierce new hairstyle
Gracie Awards 2021: Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured by AWM

Gracie Awards 2021: Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured by AWM

Latest

view all