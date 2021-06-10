‘Anne with an E’ star Amybeth McNulty joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’

Amybeth McNulty plays a hip, fast-talking band nerd who makes one of the heroes fall for her

Canadian actor Amybeth McNulty along with three other stars are joining the cast of Stranger Things.

As the Netflix thriller gears up to release its fourth season, the Anne with an E actor jumped aboard the team, with her role as Vickie—a hip, fast-talking band nerd who makes one of the heroes fall for her.

Myles Truitt of Queen Sugar and Black Mafia Family will also be joining the cast as Patrick, a basketball star from Hawkins whose life takes sudden twists and turns.

Moreover, Regina Ting Chen has also been roped in as Ms. Kelly, the guidance counselor, along with Grace Van Dien who will play Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader, Chrissy.