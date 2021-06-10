Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote in National Assembly: Zulfi Bukhari

Photo: File

The Government of Pakistan on Thursday announced that it has given overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari confirmed the news and lauded the PTI-led government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan for making it possible.

"#OverseasPakistanis get right to vote in NAssembly. It took 73 years to give OPs the right to vote, it was ONLY due to PM @ImranKhanPTI & PTI government," wrote Bukhari.

"Congratulations, my people, you have every right to become part of the decision-making process in this country," he continued.



The decision was made as part of the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020.