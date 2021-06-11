Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed

Meghan and Harry said they welcomed their baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, two days after the actual birth.



The entire process was kept super private by the couple because they wanted to 'enjoy the birth in peace.'

As revealed by an insider to PEOPLE, "Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace."

"They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital," the source added. "Meghan loves that it's female-founded."

"Security and privacy were also priorities," the insider concluded. "They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate."