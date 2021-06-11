 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Meghan and Harry said they welcomed their baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, two days after the actual birth. 

The entire process was kept super private by the couple because they wanted to 'enjoy the birth in peace.'

As revealed by an insider to PEOPLE, "Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace."

Meghan and Harry said they welcomed their baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital," the source added. "Meghan loves that it's female-founded."

"Security and privacy were also priorities," the insider concluded. "They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk
Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends
Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies
Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby
Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts

Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts
Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom
Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom
Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls

Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls
Bill Murray and Anne Frank fill out bumper Cannes edition

Bill Murray and Anne Frank fill out bumper Cannes edition
Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West
Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Latest

view all