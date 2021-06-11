 
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian 'wants to date' again after filing for divorce from Kanye West 

Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy to move on in life after Kanye West's dating buzz with Irina Shayk came afloat. 

The reality TV star "wants to date" again after filing for divorce from the US rapper. 

"She doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life," an insider told PEOPLE.

"Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with," the source added.

The couple who share four kids together parted ways officially in February. 

However, Kim has found her happiness after split, "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source said on June 4. 

"She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision," they added. 

