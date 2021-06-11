 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk

Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Jameela Jamil is ready to make her way into the Marvel universe after she was cast for a role on She-Hulk.

Deadline confirmed the news sharing that The Good Place star will play the role of supervillain Titania on the Disney+ series.

This means that she will join Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry in the cast.

The series is a legal comedy which follows the story of an attorney named Jennifer Walters, who is played by Tatiana, who has powers that are similar to her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

Meanwhile, Mark with reprise his Hulk role while Tim will be returning on screen as The Abomination. 

