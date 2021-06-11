 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

British Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family members will attend a reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall on Friday.

This was confirmed by the Royal Family on its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, “As Head of State, The Queen regularly speaks to world leaders and key diplomatic figures as part of the vital role she plays as a figurehead for the UK and Commonwealth.”

“Later today The Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a reception with @G7 leaders in Cornwall.”

Meanwhile, Queen also held an Audience with the Prime Minister of Canada via video call ahead of G7 Cornwall today.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo
Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk
Lorde releases brand new ‘Solar Power’ MV

Lorde releases brand new ‘Solar Power’ MV
Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk
Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed

Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed
Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends
Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies
Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby
Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts

Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts
Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom
Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Latest

view all