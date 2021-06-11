Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

British Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family members will attend a reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall on Friday.



This was confirmed by the Royal Family on its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, “As Head of State, The Queen regularly speaks to world leaders and key diplomatic figures as part of the vital role she plays as a figurehead for the UK and Commonwealth.”

“Later today The Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a reception with @G7 leaders in Cornwall.”

Meanwhile, Queen also held an Audience with the Prime Minister of Canada via video call ahead of G7 Cornwall today.



