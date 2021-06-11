 
Kim Kardashian sheds light on wanting ‘complete happiness at 40’

Kim Kardashian sheds light on wanting ‘complete happiness at 40’

Kim Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke at length about her future plans.

The beauty mogul got candid about her dreams for the future during the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and was quoted saying, “I'm going to a therapist," Kim told her mom after she expressed that she was "worried" about her. "Let me work on myself and see where I'm at - and that's what I'm so excited for, just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness.”

“I know obviously complete bliss is like, not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that's all I want to do, wherever that takes me.”

“I just want my pure happiness, so that's what I'm working on figuring out how to get there. I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to, and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible.”

“But I don't have a life to share that with, Like, I do - obviously my kids and everything - but am I just gonna sit here and think, 'Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I'm good?'”

“I never thought I was lonely ... I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to stat. And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that and then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me'.” 

