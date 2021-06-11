 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Khloe Kardashian touches on ‘future plans’ with Tristan Thompson

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Khloe Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to plan a future alongside Tristan Thompson. 

The reality TV star got candid about her future plans alongside Tristan Thompson during the finale for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She began by saying, “I am heading to Boston without True because I have to make sure that things are set up and all put together before I have True come out here.”

“The pandemic can make or break you, and I think with Tristan and myself it forced us to have so many uncomfortable conversations and think that was incredibly beneficial.”

“Now we’re best friends. I go to him for anything and everything and I definitely am more open to the idea of a future with me in Boston. I feel really good about my decision to move to Boston… I think it will be really special for all of us.”

