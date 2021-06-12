 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Corrin explains how she avoided getting swept up in the powerful legacy of Diana

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

British actor Emma Corrin recently spoke about playing the late Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown.

During a chat with Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the 25-year-old revealed how she consciously tried to keep herself from being swept up in the powerful legacy of the late People’s Princess.

“The bridge between the two things for me was the script. I know that sounds really weirdly obvious, but I had three or four months when I got the role and started doing the research when I hadn’t yet got the script,” explained the star.

“And it was a bit like I was falling into this dark hole of research. I mean, God! If you Google Diana, there’s, like, new articles every day,” she said.

“I got the script, and I sort of had this mad realization that as much as this is Diana, this character is almost fictional. And you should treat it as such,” Corrin explained.

“When I got the scripts, I could really just work off what was on the page. It’s sort of a love story. It’s a marriage. It’s two humans navigating extraordinary circumstances by virtue of their position in society. As soon as I narrowed it down to that, I could make any research much more specific,” she added.

