Saturday Jun 12 2021
Kanye West and Irina Shayk: How the odd pairing seems to be working out

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

American rapper Kanye West and super model Irina Shayk left the world stunned after news broke out about their romance.

And as some express their bafflement about how the two hit it off, a source has dished the dirt to HollywoodLife about how exactly their new relationship is working.

“Kanye and Irina met at various fashion events over the years and have known each other awhile. He reached out about a month ago and they just started talking,” said the source to the outlet.

“He loves that she is a model because she knows fashion and is very well respected in the industry,” the insider shared further.

“She knows about it differently and more in depth than [Kim did] when he first met Kim,” added the insider.

“He wants to be with someone who knows that world and is creative and well respected on their own in it. She likes that he’s well respected and understands fashion and she knows he’s helping elevate her name and career. It’s nothing serious yet, but they like each other and enjoy spending time together,” the grapevine added. 

