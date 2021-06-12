Chris Evans nearly rejected his ‘Captain America’ role: Here’s why

Chris Evans almost gave up his role as the superhero, until his mom convinced him

American actor Chris Evans is known for his iconic portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

However, what many fans may be unaware of is how the actor almost gave up his role as the superhero, until his mom convinced him to give it a shot.

During an interview with Esquire in 2020, the dreamboat’s mother Lisa Evans spoke about her son’s character of Steve Rogers aka Captain America and how she had to do a lot of convincing for him to accept the role.

She said Evans had initially rejected the role because he didn’t want to become “can’t-go-outside famous”.

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me,’” she recalled.

"I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity,'" she added.