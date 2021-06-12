Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison welcomes baby boy

Miley Cyrus’s brother Braison has officially joined the fold of fatherhood and he even penned a sweet note to commemorate the event.

The singer’s brother announced the news on his Instagram page with a shot of him cradling his newborn son.

The caption alongside the post highlighted Bear Chance Cyrus’ birth details and read, “Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy.”

Braison even penned a note of thanks and gratitude within the same post.

He wrote, “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him.”

“I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”

Check it out below:



