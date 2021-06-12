 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison welcomes baby boy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison welcomes baby boy

Miley Cyrus’s brother Braison has officially joined the fold of fatherhood and he even penned a sweet note to commemorate the event.

The singer’s brother announced the news on his Instagram page with a shot of him cradling his newborn son.

The caption alongside the post highlighted Bear Chance Cyrus’ birth details and read, “Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy.”

Braison even penned a note of thanks and gratitude within the same post.

He wrote, “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him.”

“I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday
Queen Elizabeth cuts cake with an upside down ceremonial sword

Queen Elizabeth cuts cake with an upside down ceremonial sword

Queen Elizabeth hosts a reception for G7 leaders

Queen Elizabeth hosts a reception for G7 leaders
Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ official trailer audio

Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ official trailer audio
Chris Evans nearly rejected his ‘Captain America’ role: Here’s why

Chris Evans nearly rejected his ‘Captain America’ role: Here’s why
Zooey Deschanel opens up on her passion about sustainable living

Zooey Deschanel opens up on her passion about sustainable living
Emilia Clarke names the culprit behind ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

Emilia Clarke names the culprit behind ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe
Kanye West and Irina Shayk: How the odd pairing seems to be working out

Kanye West and Irina Shayk: How the odd pairing seems to be working out
Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she returns from birthday trip with kids

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she returns from birthday trip with kids
Jennifer Lopez's latest move proves she's in love with her ex fiance Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's latest move proves she's in love with her ex fiance Ben Affleck
Emma Corrin explains how she avoided getting swept up in the powerful legacy of Diana

Emma Corrin explains how she avoided getting swept up in the powerful legacy of Diana
Demi Lovato thought their career would take a hit if they ‘lived their truth’

Demi Lovato thought their career would take a hit if they ‘lived their truth’

Latest

view all