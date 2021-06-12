 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

Paris Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton recently got candid about her upcoming nuptials plans.

She got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I'm going to handle the wedding. I'm going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic.”

“She's not the fancy person people might think. The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK
Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality

Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality
Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match
Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball
Dave Bautista to play Jason Momoa's brother in second season of 'See'

Dave Bautista to play Jason Momoa's brother in second season of 'See'
Chris Rock admits to ‘firing staffers’ who ‘never listened’

Chris Rock admits to ‘firing staffers’ who ‘never listened’
BTS drops 'Mikrokosmos' live concert video for 2021 Festa

BTS drops 'Mikrokosmos' live concert video for 2021 Festa
BTS unveil ‘ARMY Corner Store’ teaser for 2021 Festa

BTS unveil ‘ARMY Corner Store’ teaser for 2021 Festa
Kesha prepares for sci-fi podcast series ‘Electric Easy’

Kesha prepares for sci-fi podcast series ‘Electric Easy’
Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday
Lorde sheds light on ‘Solar Power’s’ origin story

Lorde sheds light on ‘Solar Power’s’ origin story

Latest

view all