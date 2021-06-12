Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

Paris Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton recently got candid about her upcoming nuptials plans.

She got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I'm going to handle the wedding. I'm going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic.”

“She's not the fancy person people might think. The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy.”