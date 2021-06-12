 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her experience playing Lucille Ball in an upcoming biographical drama.

The actor got candid during her interview with Variety and was even quote saying, “I've had to put in an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now, because she has a very particular way of speaking.”

She also commented upon Lucille Ball’s ‘stand-out’ star quality and admitted that it was “just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth. I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris! I'm free-falling. I'd like to be funny. I'm never cast funny.”

