Saturday Jun 12 2021
Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality

Meghan Markle recently got bashed for creating poetry at the level of a GCSE student within The Bench.

The claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Richard Eden and during his interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+ he said, "If Meghan's getting paid by the word, she must be the best paid author in the world.”

"You could certainly write all the words from the book on the palm of your hand. If it's quality of words, I don't want to sound catty at all but the poetry is a bit weak.”

Before concluding he explained, “If it was your GCSE English exam the teacher might send it back and ask for a C minus with a lot more effort needed.”

