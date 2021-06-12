Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Humaima Malick on Friday expressed the hope that Iman Ali would apologise to the transgender community.

She was referring to Iman's controversial remarks made during a recent interview in which she had talked about her insecurities.

Taking to Instagram, Humaima said she believes, "It might be an honest mistake from Iman's side but it has hurt the sentiments of so many."

She added, "I hope that she apologizes to to the community". Below is her full statement issued on her Instagram story:



