 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Humaima Malick on Friday expressed the hope that Iman Ali would apologise to the transgender community.

She was referring to Iman's controversial remarks made during a recent interview in which she had talked about her insecurities.

Taking to Instagram, Humaima said she believes, "It might be an honest mistake from Iman's side but it has hurt the  sentiments of so many."

She added, "I hope that she apologizes  to to the community". Below is her full statement issued on her Instagram story:


More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa
Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK
Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality

Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality
Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match
Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball
Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans
Dave Bautista to play Jason Momoa's brother in second season of 'See'

Dave Bautista to play Jason Momoa's brother in second season of 'See'
Chris Rock admits to ‘firing staffers’ who ‘never listened’

Chris Rock admits to ‘firing staffers’ who ‘never listened’
BTS drops 'Mikrokosmos' live concert video for 2021 Festa

BTS drops 'Mikrokosmos' live concert video for 2021 Festa
BTS unveil ‘ARMY Corner Store’ teaser for 2021 Festa

BTS unveil ‘ARMY Corner Store’ teaser for 2021 Festa

Latest

view all