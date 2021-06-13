 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

American singer Selena Gomez has opened up about “impossible beauty standards” that ended up taking a toll on her mental health.

During an interview with Stellar magazine, the Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed that societal expectations inspired her to launch her Rare Beauty brand.

Gomez explained that she felt there was a “strong connection” between the conversations of mental health and beauty.

“Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty,” said Gomez.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way,” she shared.

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart
Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton
Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow
Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa
Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK
Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality

Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality
Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match
Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman addresses struggles with being cast as Lucille Ball
Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

Paris Hilton’s mom sheds light on daughter's upcoming wedding plans

Latest

view all