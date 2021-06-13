Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

American singer Selena Gomez has opened up about “impossible beauty standards” that ended up taking a toll on her mental health.



During an interview with Stellar magazine, the Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed that societal expectations inspired her to launch her Rare Beauty brand.

Gomez explained that she felt there was a “strong connection” between the conversations of mental health and beauty.

“Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty,” said Gomez.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way,” she shared.

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend,” she added.