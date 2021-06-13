 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan put her natural beauty on display in her latest snap on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a white button down which she accessorised with a chunky gold necklace.

She captioned the post with a simple could emoji, most likely an ode to the recent cloudy weather in Karachi. 

Needless to say, fans couldn't help but compliment the star. 

"Most beautiful actress in the world," one user wrote. 

"Wow morning beauty," another wrote. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest photos

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest photos
Sajal Aly all set to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

Sajal Aly all set to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video ‘Rafta Rafta’
Meesha Shafi ecstatic as she graduates as a Yoga teacher

Meesha Shafi ecstatic as she graduates as a Yoga teacher
Tiger Shroff’s mother sends love to Disha Patani on her 29th birthday

Tiger Shroff’s mother sends love to Disha Patani on her 29th birthday
Yasir Hussain receives Covid-19 vaccine

Yasir Hussain receives Covid-19 vaccine
Aiman Khan sends ‘heartiest’ congratulations to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Aiman Khan sends ‘heartiest’ congratulations to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Shilpa Shetty is upset as husband Raj Kundra reacts to ex-wife’s allegations

Shilpa Shetty is upset as husband Raj Kundra reacts to ex-wife’s allegations
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post Covid-19 recovery

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post Covid-19 recovery
Shah Rukh Khan all set to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’; ‘It’s time to get back to work’

Shah Rukh Khan all set to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’; ‘It’s time to get back to work’
Anil Kapoor reminisces upon best memories with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Anil Kapoor reminisces upon best memories with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
Amna Ilyas gets Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas gets Covid-19 vaccine
Amitabh Bachchan remembers without 'emoji' old days

Amitabh Bachchan remembers without 'emoji' old days

Latest

view all