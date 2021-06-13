Ayeza Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan put her natural beauty on display in her latest snap on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a white button down which she accessorised with a chunky gold necklace.

She captioned the post with a simple could emoji, most likely an ode to the recent cloudy weather in Karachi.

Needless to say, fans couldn't help but compliment the star.

"Most beautiful actress in the world," one user wrote.

"Wow morning beauty," another wrote.

Take a look:







