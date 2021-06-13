Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

A man was arrested after he paid an unwanted visit to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s home.

Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that a 35-year-old man was arrested on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ LA residence.

As per Kylie’s security the person was a familiar face and would often be asked to leave the premises to which he would comply.

However, this time, the man put his foot down insisting that he meet with Kylie to which the police were called to make an arrest.

As per the outlet he was “booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released”.

The outlet also reported that Kylie was not present at the time of the incident.