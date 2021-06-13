 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

A man was arrested after he paid an unwanted visit to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s home.

Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that a 35-year-old man was arrested on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ LA residence.

As per Kylie’s security the person was a familiar face and would often be asked to leave the premises to which he would comply.

However, this time, the man put his foot down insisting that he meet with Kylie to which the police were called to make an arrest.

As per the outlet he was “booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released”.

The outlet also reported that Kylie was not present at the time of the incident. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner flaunts romance with Devin Booker with PDA-filled photos

Kendall Jenner flaunts romance with Devin Booker with PDA-filled photos
‘Woke snowflake Prince Harry needs to shut up,’ says Noel Gallagher of Oasis

‘Woke snowflake Prince Harry needs to shut up,’ says Noel Gallagher of Oasis

Vin Diesel shares why Fast & Furious saga is coming to an end

Vin Diesel shares why Fast & Furious saga is coming to an end
Princess Diana's exhibit officially drops Prince Harry's HRH title

Princess Diana's exhibit officially drops Prince Harry's HRH title

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance
Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Latest

view all