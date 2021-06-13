 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's relative says she prefers never talking to the Duchess': Here's why

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

The estranged relative said Meghan Markle does not want to meet her family members after she became a royal

Meghan Markle's relative revealed she is not on talking terms with the Duchess and she chooses not to interact with her in the future too. 

The estranged relative said Meghan would not want to meet her family members after she became a royal. 

This is because she thinks the former TV actress and her family members belong to different social classes. 

“We’re clearly in different social classes, and we won’t ever talk again,” the family member told Fox News on Wednesday.

The relative said it is Meghan's own 'choice' to keep a distance from her family, adding they have zero plans to chase after someone who “doesn’t want to talk” with them.

“I have my own family, and we couldn’t be happier sharing the love that we have. So in other words, I couldn’t care less,” the anonymous family member said.

