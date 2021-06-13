Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Saturday said she's honored to be part of the cast of Sean Penn directorial "Flag Day"



The actress, who rose to global fame for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings" said the film is premiering at Cannes Film Festival and would release in theaters this year.

Without sharing the exact release date, she wrote,"FLAG DAY, directed by the one and only Sean Penn, is premiering at Cannes Film Festival and hitting movie theatre’s this year! A true labour of love, took almost a decade to get made. Honored to be a part of this incredible story."







