Sunday Jun 13 2021
Web Desk

Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Saturday said she's honored to be part of the cast of Sean Penn directorial "Flag Day"

The actress, who rose to global fame for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings" said the film is premiering at Cannes Film Festival and would release in theaters this  year.

Without sharing the exact release date, she wrote,"FLAG DAY, directed by the one and only Sean Penn, is premiering at Cannes Film Festival and hitting movie theatre’s this year! A true labour of love, took almost a decade to get made. Honored to be a part of this incredible story."



Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends

Boy George opens up about turning 60, new music and biopic

Kristen Bell shares daughter’s ‘threatening notes’

Harry and Meghan 'trying to be at peace' with royal family following Lili's birth

Liam Payne gears up for upcoming Disney film

Meghan Markle's relative says she prefers never talking to the Duchess': Here's why

Liam Payne plans on making movie about visiting rehab over alcohol abuse

Queen Elizabeth’s parade time-lapse unveiled by palace

BTS show off 2021 Festa’s ARMY Corner Store

Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

Angelina Jolie seen visiting ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment in Brooklyn

