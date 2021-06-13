 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Dua Lipa has become the second most listened to artist in the world on Spotify.

The actress on Saturday celebrated her achievement on social media and also informed her millions of fans that she's the number most listened to female artist in the world.

The British singer recently made headlines when she used her social media accounts to condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Israel killed hundreds of people including woman and children during its latest attacks in Gaza.

Dua and model Bella Hadid were prominent among the celebrities who were  criticised by the supporters of the Jewish state for voicing support for Palestinians. 

Dua is dating model Anwar Hadid who is a son of a Palestinian born father.

