Sunday Jun 13 2021
Prince Harry slammed for ‘entitlement’ to Queen’s nickname

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Prince Harry recently came under fire for behaving like he had a sense of ‘entitlement’ to Queen Elizabeth’s private nickname.

The news has been brought forward by royal columnist Sarah Vine on MailPlus' Palace Confidential.

She was quoted telling the publication “a lot of people felt it was wrong, and felt uncomfortable about it.”

Not only that, “a lot of readers emailed me to say that they thought it was really shameless that they had done this.”

“The reason they would have had to ask for permission from the Queen is because it is her nickname, it is not her name. They are using her private, family nickname which they know will get a lot of media attention. That is why it is so significant. I think if they had called her Elizabeth, it would not be nearly as significant.”

