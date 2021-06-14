‘Network’ and ‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83

Ned Beatty was known for his work in Superman and Network during his five-decade career

Top American character actor Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 83.

The acclaimed star’s death was confirmed by a member of his family to TMZ, who said he breathed his last surrounded by his closest family members.

While details of the cause of his death remain unreported, TMZ was told that it was not related to COVID-19.

His performance in the 1976 hit film Network earned him as Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor that year.

Beatty is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson, their eight children and grandchildren.