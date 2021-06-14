 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez spotted with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez breakup

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Alex Rodriguez seems to have been catching up with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after his breakup with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball star took to social media to share that he and his former flame were working out together.

The move comes after his relationship ended with the On the Floor singer who was quick to renew her romance with Ben Affleck.

Alex could be seen snapped with Cynthia as well as other family members and colleagues.

He even complimented her, calling her a “world class mommy” as the former couple share two children Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Ella Alexander Rodriguez.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” the former Yankee captioned the Instagram Story photo. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

BTS drops live performance of ‘Daechiwita’ for 2021 Festa

BTS drops live performance of ‘Daechiwita’ for 2021 Festa

Jennifer Lawrence lashes out at GOP’s ‘radical wing’ for tightening voting rules

Jennifer Lawrence lashes out at GOP’s ‘radical wing’ for tightening voting rules
Anne Hathaway falls on top of a car in NYC while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Anne Hathaway falls on top of a car in NYC while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Sheryl Crow says Michael Jackson’s manager subjected her to sexual harassment

Sheryl Crow says Michael Jackson’s manager subjected her to sexual harassment
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle explained

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle explained
Nick Jonas misses wife Priyanka Chopra, shares a loved-up photo

Nick Jonas misses wife Priyanka Chopra, shares a loved-up photo
Prince Harry texted Kate about Lili’s birth instead of Prince William: source

Prince Harry texted Kate about Lili’s birth instead of Prince William: source
Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother, says Biden

Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother, says Biden
Inside Angelina Jolie’s family vacation to New York City

Inside Angelina Jolie’s family vacation to New York City
'Quiet Place' grabs top spot at North American box office once again

'Quiet Place' grabs top spot at North American box office once again
‘Network’ and ‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83

‘Network’ and ‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker give fans glimpse into their romantic life

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker give fans glimpse into their romantic life

Latest

view all