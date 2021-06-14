Anupam Kher pens loving birthday tribute to wife Kirron

Indian actor Anupam Kher recently turned to social media and penned a loving note to his wife Kirron Khan in honor of her birthday.

The actor penned his birthday tribute to wife Kirron over on Instagram and even included a collection of pictures to commemorate their decade long partnership.

The caption alongside the photo collage read, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!”

Check it out below:



