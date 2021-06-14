Meghan Markle's dad says he learnt about baby Lili's birth on radio

Meghan Markle's estranged dad said that he is in no contact with her

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, came forth commenting on grand daughter Lilibet Diana's birth.

The Duchess's estranged dad said that he is in no contact with her. So much so, that he heard about baby Lili's birth on the radio.

"No phone calls," the 76-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director said. "I just heard it on the radio."

Thomas also revealed what he thinks about Meghan and Harry naming their daughter Lili.

"Lily is a perfect name," Thomas said, "and the other thing that makes me happy is now there's a lot more Markle blood in the royal family. All I can say is I hope I get to eventually, sometime see these grandchildren of mine because I'm a pretty good grandpa."