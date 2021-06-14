 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may already be husband and wife after it was speculated that they tied the knot in secret.

In news photos obtained by The Post, it showed that Gwen was wearing what could be a sparkling wedding band which was nestled with her massive engagement ring.

A day prior to these photos the singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the caption “She’s getting married”.

The star was caught wearing the glitzy ring during a trip out with her fiancé and her 7-year-old son Apollo in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Take a look:



