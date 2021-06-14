 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yearn for peace’ after turbulent Megxit

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly gunning for a ‘peaceful’ shift into their daily lives.

Claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future intentions have been brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, “It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals.”

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”

