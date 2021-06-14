 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their one year anniversary of dating with some adorable snaps.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend celebrated with a trip to Sedona, Arizona. 

The Phoenix Suns player took to his Instagram Story to share some snaps from their trip.

A video that he took at a lakeside restaurant was captioned "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]."

Meanwhile the supermodel shared his later post as well a few snaps of them cuddling.

The couple made their romance official back in June last year and a source told E! News that Kendall has been nothing short of happy.

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

The source added, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."

