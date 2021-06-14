 
pakistan
Monday Jun 14 2021
Web Desk

Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured

Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Islamabad traffic police officer, Qaiser Shakeel, at the PM's Office in Islamabad,on June 14, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO 

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded an Islamabad traffic police officer, Qaiser Shakeel, for performing his duties despite sustaining injuries, a statement from the PM's Office said.

The police officer, according to the PMO, had sustained injuries on June 9 but he reported to work on June 11, after taking only two days off.  

"Such actions uplift the image of the police when one man decides to serve the people with dedication, and that is why I especially called you to the PM Office," the premier said as he spoke to Shakeel.

Later, explaining how he was injured, Shakeel said as he was doing his routine job — controlling the flow of traffic — he stopped a Suzuki van traveling on the wrong side of the road. 

However, as he was doing so, a motorcycle hit the traffic constable frmo behind. 

Shakeel said he performs his duty with dedication and vowed that to continue performing his duties for the masses. 

"If my prime minister can work for the people 24/7, then why can't I," he said. 

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt

SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi

Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission

