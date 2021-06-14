Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday

Amelia Hamlin celebrated her birthday with her man Scott Disick by her side.

The model, who celebrated her 20th birthday, was spotted having a fun night out in Miami Beach, Florida.

An eyewitness spilled the details of the big day to E! News saying that the duo "started their evening with a late dinner at David Grutman and David Einhorn's Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach."

The celebrations included a towering cake which had her name splashed all over as well as some gifts.

Among the most exciting was from her man as Scott splashed out a pretty penny to give her a cross necklace blinged out with diamonds.

The present was said to have moved the model to tears.

After their dinner the eyewitness said that the couple went to a nightclub for "a special birthday celebration and made a quick appearance in the DJ booth before heading back to their hotel for the evening."