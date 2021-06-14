 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Amelia Hamlin celebrated her birthday with her man Scott Disick by her side.

The model, who celebrated her 20th birthday, was spotted having a fun night out in Miami Beach, Florida.

An eyewitness spilled the details of the big day to E! News saying that the duo "started their evening with a late dinner at David Grutman and David Einhorn's Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach."

The celebrations included a towering cake which had her name splashed all over as well as some gifts.

Among the most exciting was from her man as Scott splashed out a pretty penny to give her a cross necklace blinged out with diamonds.

The present was said to have moved the model to tears.

After their dinner the eyewitness said that the couple went to a nightclub for "a special birthday celebration and made a quick appearance in the DJ booth before heading back to their hotel for the evening."

More From Entertainment:

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video
French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables

French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables
Reason why Angelina Jolie was seen visiting former husband's apartment

Reason why Angelina Jolie was seen visiting former husband's apartment

Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report

Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway
Queen Elizabeth ‘will not stay silent’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistruths’

Queen Elizabeth ‘will not stay silent’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistruths’
Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yearn for peace’ after turbulent Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yearn for peace’ after turbulent Megxit
Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday

Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday
Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey

Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Meghan Markle's dad says he learnt about baby Lili's birth on radio

Meghan Markle's dad says he learnt about baby Lili's birth on radio

Latest

view all