entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse of iconic tattoo being revamped

Dwayne Johnson shared the extensive revamp process of his bull tattoo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Jungle Cruise star shared multiple photos of the process where he tracked the lengthy process of inking his arm.

"Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete," he wrote on Friday.

"Day 2 and inking over 25 hours so far with my brother and hyper-realistic specialist @yomicoart in my basement. Yomico's masterful in his skill and we've spent many months (almost a year thru Covid) collaborating on details and story that the tattoo will represent.

"Almost done and almost time to break out the tequila," he said.

Take a look:



