 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former CEO of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Captain (retd) Jameel Akhtar, in an illegal recruitment case.

Akhtar was arrested by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle. FIA said three more individuals were arrested over the former CEO’s identification.

Officials said Akhtar, who was the NICL CEO from 2015 to 2016, recruited nine people illegally during his tenure. They added that the nine people used to work for a private insurance company before they were hired by Akhtar for the NICL.

Read more: Sanaullah Abbasi made new DG FIA, Wajid Zia transferred

Officials said that the recruitment of these persons was done without any regulation and based on nepotism, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. They added that the amount of loss incurred to the national exchequer was still being assessed.

Authorities say a case has been registered and a search for other suspects in the case is underway.

More From Pakistan:

Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family

Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family
Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali

Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow
PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22
Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured

Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured
Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion
No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees

No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees
KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week
Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers
Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt

Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt
SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province

SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province
FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

Latest

view all