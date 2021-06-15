FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former CEO of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Captain (retd) Jameel Akhtar, in an illegal recruitment case.

Akhtar was arrested by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle. FIA said three more individuals were arrested over the former CEO’s identification.

Officials said Akhtar, who was the NICL CEO from 2015 to 2016, recruited nine people illegally during his tenure. They added that the nine people used to work for a private insurance company before they were hired by Akhtar for the NICL.

Read more: Sanaullah Abbasi made new DG FIA, Wajid Zia transferred

Officials said that the recruitment of these persons was done without any regulation and based on nepotism, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. They added that the amount of loss incurred to the national exchequer was still being assessed.

Authorities say a case has been registered and a search for other suspects in the case is underway.