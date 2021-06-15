Prince Harry and his ex Chelsy Davy had emotional phone call a day before the royal wedding

Prince Harry - the Duke of Sussex - had a 'tearful' phone call with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy the day before his wedding to the former Suits star, according to reports.



Harry - who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018 - gave Chelsy courtesy call to settle any emotions ahead of the royal wedding.

The two shared a phone call in which they acknowledged that Harry was moving on, according to a media outlet.

It added: "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears."

The Duke and Chelsy first met in 2004. They reportedly had a 'turbulent' relationship and finally split in 2011. There were also reports that Chelsy and Harry had the utmost respect for each other.

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry first met on a blind date in 2016. After months of speculation, the couple finally announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. The tied the knot in the most talked about TV event of the year on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child on June 4. They named their baby girl Lilibet after the Royal Family's nickname for the Queen, the baby's great-grandmother. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her 'beloved late grandmother', the Princess of Wales.