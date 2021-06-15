 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Web Desk

Salma Hayek reveals how she keeps in shape at 54

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed the secret of her incredible physique, saying she spends just five minutes to keep in shape at 54 years of age.

The versatile actress, who wows fans with her amazing looks and outstanding acting skills, has come up with an intense full-body workout to keep in shape.

The Desperado star revealed: "I like yoga and invented an exercise routine that is five minutes and works my entire body. You are sore the next day but when you are doing it you don’t feel it."

Salma Hayek also shared her thoughts on getting older, saying: "I like my numbers. I like ­being 54. I hated it when I turned 30 – I had a crisis. But being in my fifties, I love. I feel like I have everything."

