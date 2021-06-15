 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Elton John to host YouTube Pride 2021 with David Furnish and other stars

Sir Elton John and David Furnish is all set to host YouTube’s Pride 2021 event, alongside other LGBTQ+ stars.

Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell and other LGBTQ+ stars will also host Pride parties from their respective YouTube channels.

John and his husband David will lead the live-streamed event on June 25 in celebration of Pride Month, which takes place throughout June.

The viewers will be enjoying musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more.

Elton John and Olly Alexander were last seen together at the BRIT Awards in May, performing a moving rendition of Pet Shop Boys hit 'It’s A Sin'.

Kate Middleton lovingly calls her father-in-law Prince Charles 'Grandpa'

Jennifer Lopez introduces Ben Affleck to her kids as they enjoy intimate dinner in Malibu

Billie Eilish to share stage with H.E.R, Kid Cudi as Amazon celebrates anniversary

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon end partnership in The Morning Show season 2 trailer

Anne Hathaway has an inspiring story about The Devil Wears Prada role

Salma Hayek reveals how she keeps in shape at 54

Prince Harry and his ex Chelsy Davy had emotional phone call a day before the royal wedding

Victoria Beckham drops jaws as she flaunts her ageless beauty

Marvel drops newest teaser for Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

No reconciliation between Harry and William 'until trust is restored'

Queen Elizabeth warns she will clap back after Meghan, Harry's baby name row

Kim Kardashian wishes 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday

