Elton John to host YouTube Pride 2021 with David Furnish and other stars

Sir Elton John and David Furnish is all set to host YouTube’s Pride 2021 event, alongside other LGBTQ+ stars.

Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell and other LGBTQ+ stars will also host Pride parties from their respective YouTube channels.



John and his husband David will lead the live-streamed event on June 25 in celebration of Pride Month, which takes place throughout June.

The viewers will be enjoying musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more.

Elton John and Olly Alexander were last seen together at the BRIT Awards in May, performing a moving rendition of Pet Shop Boys hit 'It’s A Sin'.