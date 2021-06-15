 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Paris Jackson says she has PTSD from past paparazzi encounters

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Paris Jackson said she suffers from PTSD following the severe paranoia she experienced as a child

American singer-songwriter Paris Jackson spoke to Willow Smith about experiencing trauma as a child owing to the paparazzi interactions she had.

During Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the daughter of late icon Michael Jackson, told Smith that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the severe paranoia she experienced as a child due to the cameras.

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," Paris said.

"I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it's standard PTSD,” she said.

Paris, along with her brothers Prince and BG, was fiercely protected by their father who made them wear masks in public during their childhood to shield them from flashing cameras that came their way owing to his stardom.

