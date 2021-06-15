Kevin Hart attacks cancel culture: ‘Everyone can change’

Kevin Hart claims that all things that were once considered amusing or accepted, are now “cancellable

Hollywood star Kevin Hart is criticizing the rapidly spreading trend of cancel culture on the internet.

While chatting with the Sunday Times, the Jumanji actor, 41, criticized the internet trend and said, “Shut the [expletive] up.”

The comedian said that all things that were once considered amusing or accepted, are now “cancellable.”

“If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That’s not how I operate. I understand people are human. Everyone can change,” he said.

Hart too was ensnared in a controversy over his past homophobic tweets and jokes after which he had to step down as the Oscars host in 2019.