Tuesday Jun 15 2021
A$AP Rocky addresses his ties with Trump after Sweden melee

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

A$AP Rocky was asked about whether or not he has a rift going on with Donald Trump

American rapper A$AP Rocky opened up about his ties with former US President Donald Trump, saying they are all “good.”

Following the world premiere of his documentary, titled Stockholm Syndrome, at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 32-year-old musician was asked about whether or not he has a rift going on with Trump.

As per sources cited by Page Six, the rapper had responded: “Nah, we good.”

Rocky had been put behind bars in Sweden for 33 days in 2019 after he and two members of his entourage had allegedly assaulted a teenager. Rocky, born as Rakim Mayers, was given a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay a $1,300 fine to the alleged victim.

Footage that had come afloat at the time showed the rapper and his entourage being followed by two locals in Stockholm before the fiasco broke out.

Meanwhile, Trump had supported Rocky by personally hitting up the Swedish prime minister and calling for his release.

After he got out of jail, some reports had claimed that a few people around the former president were not too pleased with the rapper for not thanking him for helping him with his release.

However, Rocky clarified during the radio show The Breakfast Club in 2020 that he had thanked him. 

