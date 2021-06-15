 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael Costello claims Chrissy Teigen bullied him to the point where he felt suicidal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Michael Costello alleged that he lived with years of unhealed trauma owing to Chrissy Teigen’s bullying 

American fashion designer Michael Costello has revealed that he was one of the many people supermodel Chrissy Teigen had bullied in the past.

Turning to his Instagram, the Project Runway star, 38, alleged that he lived with years of unhealed trauma owing to Teigen’s bullying behavior.

“For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” he wrote, adding that Teigen “apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down.”

Costello explained how he tried to give an explanation to the mixup [where it was falsely shown that he had used a racial slur], to the model who then retorted and “told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on.”

He further said his colleagues as well as friends had told him that she and her stylist Monica Rose had allegedly “gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

“Each time I have pleaded with Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before believing a false narrative a former disgruntled employee cast upon me, they didn’t give me the time of day,” he shared.

He also posted screenshots of his conversation with Teigen where she claimed: “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

“I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood,” Costello wrote.

“I am not okay. I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth,” he continued.

“You do not have to say anything mean or hurtful about them in the comments I am trying every day to love myself and forget this [happened]. This is step 1,” he wrote as he concluded his post.



More From Entertainment:

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run accident

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run accident

A$AP Rocky addresses his ties with Trump after Sweden melee

A$AP Rocky addresses his ties with Trump after Sweden melee

Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday

Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday
Kevin Hart attacks cancel culture: ‘Everyone can change’

Kevin Hart attacks cancel culture: ‘Everyone can change’

Riz Ahmed praises Jacinda Ardern for not ‘de-centering Muslims in their own stories’

Riz Ahmed praises Jacinda Ardern for not ‘de-centering Muslims in their own stories’
Alizeh Shah wows fans as she grooves to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause': Video

Alizeh Shah wows fans as she grooves to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause': Video
Gigi Hadid opens up about her experience of giving birth amid pandemic

Gigi Hadid opens up about her experience of giving birth amid pandemic
Gigi Hadid admits she was ‘made to feel too white’ to stand up for her Arab roots

Gigi Hadid admits she was ‘made to feel too white’ to stand up for her Arab roots
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face': Susan Sarandon lauds her costar

‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face': Susan Sarandon lauds her costar
Chrissy Teigen issues apology for her past bullying scandals

Chrissy Teigen issues apology for her past bullying scandals

#BoycottZara trends on Twitter after its head designer's controversial statement about Palestinians

#BoycottZara trends on Twitter after its head designer's controversial statement about Palestinians
Paris Jackson says she has PTSD from past paparazzi encounters

Paris Jackson says she has PTSD from past paparazzi encounters

Latest

view all