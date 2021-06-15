Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave no doubt on romance after packing on PDA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have left no doubt that their relationship is official after the couple was snapped packing on the PDA.

The reunited couple was spotted having dinner in Malibu on Sunday in celebration for the Let’s Get Loud hit-maker’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday.

In the photos that surfaced online, the duo were seen being affectionate with each other and at one point shared a kiss.

The Hustlers actress was also clinging to the Argo star making it apparent that the two are item even though they have not made the announcement.

The dinner was also where Jennifer introduced her rumoured boyfriend to her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer and Ben, who were previously engaged but called things off in 2004, rekindled their romance after the singer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez following rumors that he had cheated on her.