Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen shared her latest tattoo hours after issuing a lengthy apology for her cyber bullying scandal.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a photo of her new ink to her 49.2 million followers.

According to her caption, the butterfly tattoo was sketched by her five-ear-old daughter Luna Simone.

“Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent," she said.

"A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol. Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress.

The post comes after she faced severe backlash for resurfaced tweets that targeted Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, and Farrah Abraham in between 2011 to 2013.

Take a look:



