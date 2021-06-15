Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Lisa Banes, best known for her role in Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65 after a hit-and-run.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 4 when an electric scooter hit her in New York.

The death of the actress was confirmed by her close friend who said the Banes lost her fight amid a traumatic brain injury.

Her representative told Entertainment Tonight, "We Are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing.

Th representative said, “she was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. “We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”