Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Lisa Banes, best known for her role in Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65 after a hit-and-run.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 4 when an electric scooter hit her in New York.

The death of the actress was confirmed by her close friend who said the Banes lost her fight amid a traumatic brain injury.

Her representative told Entertainment Tonight, "We Are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing.

Th representative said, “she was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. “We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

