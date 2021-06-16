 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
APP

Salman Afzaal’s family in Canada thanks PM Imran Khan, Pakistan govt for support

(from left) Yumna Afzaal, 15, Madiha Salman, 44, Afzaal's grandmother, 74, and Salman Afzaal, 46, left to right, were out for an evening walk Sunday when they were run over by a truck in what police say was an attack motivated by anti-Muslim hate. Photo: Submitted by Afzaal family to CBC

  • Salman Afzaal’s family in Canada expresses gratitude to PM Imran Khan, Pakistan government.
  • Issue press statement saying they were humbled by support during this difficult time.
  • The light in this very dark time had been seeing people from across Canada and around the world united to condemn racism and hate, the statement reads.

ISLAMABAD: The family of Pakistani-origin victims of the deadly attack in Ontario, Canada expressed on Tuesday their gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar for their support at a time of great tragedy.

The family of late Salman Afzaal, in a press statement, said that they were humbled by the support the family had received during this difficult time.

“We are grateful to those who paid their respects to our loved ones in the days following the horrific event that took place on June 6 and to those who attended this Saturday’s funeral service,” the statement said.

Read more: Who were the victims of the truck attack on Pakistani family in Canada?

"The light in this very dark time had been seeing people from across Canada and around the world united to condemn racism and hate. This has been a great comfort to us all,” the family statement said.

Today, the statement said, new terror charges were laid against the man who struck down the family.

The family also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Opposition Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath, leaders of all major political parties and members of Parliament and the public who also provided support.

Read more: Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges

